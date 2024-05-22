The Nationalist Party called out the government on Wednesday for failing to address the rising issue of sea drainage in several localities.

Their statement follows after the Environmental Health Directorate issued two warnings for bathers not to swim in Balluta Bay due to contamination that may pose a risk to human health.

The authorities noted the presence of E.coil and I.enterococci and said they were investigating the source of the contamination.

PN environment spokesperson Rebekah Borg said the two warnings come a week after a similar warning was issued in St Paul’s Bay. The same warning was lifted on Wednesday.

She pointed out how beaches in Buġibba, Tigne Point, Birżebbuġa, St Paul's Bay, and Xemxija were closed off to bathers last year due to sewage leakages.

She was speaking during a press conference held at St George’s Bay, along with PN St Julian’s local councillors and PN MEP candidate Peter Agius.

She referred to how the European Commission has already taken Malta to court over the dumping of sewage into the sea.

The speakers pointed out how Labour MEP candidates want to keep the European standards on paper because they prefer to cover up for their government, instead of protecting the interests of the public.

They pointed out how Environment Minister Miriam Dalli never answered questions on whether the drainage problem is caused because the drainage system is not up to scratch.

Borg compared the situation with the drainage system in the country to the inadequate electricity infrastructure, and how last year the country suffered consecutive power cuts.

The speakers said the Ta’Barkat sewage treatment in Xgħajra, which was built under a PN government worked well until recently residents noticed sewage in the sea most of the time.