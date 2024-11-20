The eagerly awaited after-dark adventure is back, filled with captivating new attractions and unforgettable experiences – The Magical Illuminated Trail

Join us from December 4 till January 4, at the enchanting Verdala Palace, Buskett, for the fifth edition of the Magical Illuminated Trail.

Prepare to be dazzled by this year’s brand-new collection of spectacular lantern displays that will illuminate the gardens of Verdala Palace. An event brimming with magic and wonder, just like previous years, it's set to be the highlight event of the festive season.

Prepare to be dazzled by this year’s brand-new collection of spectacular lantern displays.

The event which will once again be held in aid of the Malta Community Chest Fund foundation and in collaboration with the Malta Tourism Authority.

Step into a whimsical world beyond your wildest dreams with countless NEW lantern structures! Discover our Enchanting Wizard and her magical book of spells, wander through the mystical Avatar Garden, and lose yourself in the dazzling Rainbow Forest. Keep an eye out for the mischievous Minions and so many wonderful creatures along the trail!

Magic and wonder await at every turn.

Embark on an unforgettable adventure through a mesmerizing trail where magic and wonder await at every turn. As you stroll along, you’ll encounter all-new, larger-than-life lantern installations, each more breathtaking than the last.

Don’t miss out on this unforgettable adventure! Secure your tickets and reserve your time slot today at www.illuminatedtrailmalta.com // www.showshappening.com