Enemalta has teamed with Siemens’ Gridscale X software platform to launch a digital transformation across the power grid.

"This software will allow Enemalta engineers to use more precise data from smart meters and shift to predictive management," Enemalta executive chairman Ryan Fava said.

“Malta is ramping up its second-generation smart meter coverage. This software will unlock additional data and allow us to manage the service better and identify grid congestions. Partnering with Siemens is Enemalta’s next step to modernising the grid with next-generation software and improving customer reliability,” he added.

The pilot phase of the digital transformation process will start in the coming weeks, followed by a more long-term rollout over the next three years, ultimately leading to the grid’s full modernisation, Enemalta said.

Sabine Erlinghagen, CEO of Siemens Grid Software, said: “Grid congestion has become a real threat to the energy transition. That’s why we are proud to be working with Enemalta to address their key operational challenges… With Gridscale X, Enemalta will be able to take the next steps towards improved grid reliability and service for people in Malta.”