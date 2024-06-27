Ed Sheeran lived up to the pre-concert hype to deliver a memorable live performance in Malta on Wednesday night.

More than 35,000 fans packed Ta' Qali for Malta’s largest-ever paid concert.

Sheeran opened the concert with songs like Castle on the Hill, and kept the crowd engaged with anthems like Give Me Love.

Between songs, he shared stories from his career, recalling his early days in English pubs to his global success.

Video: MTA

A standout moment came when Sheeran asked the audience to hold up their phones for A-Team, revealing he once believed it would be a one-hit wonder. He involved the crowd in many songs, performed classics like Lego House, and featured violinist Alicia Enstrom on Galway Girl.

In a touching segment, Sheeran spoke about the death of his best friend in 2022, which inspired his song Eyes Closed.

Sheeran was supported by Callum Scott in the concert organised by NnG and Greatt.