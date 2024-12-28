In a year marked by challenges and uncertainty, stories of resilience, determination and kindness stood out, reminding us of the enduring human spirit. From record-breaking feats to tales of compassion, here are the most inspiring stories that made 2024 unforgettable.

Neil Agius climbs a ladder at Għar Lapsi unaided to complete his world record swim. Photo: Jonathan Borg

Neil Agius: Breaking limits

Neil Agius, nicknamed ‘Superman’, set a new endurance swimming record with a 140km non-stop swim around Malta, Gozo and Comino.

Emerging at Għar Lapsi after 52 hours, Agius was greeted by a cheering crowd, including Prime Minister Robert Abela. He broke his 2021 record of 125.7km, calling the swim “a tribute to Malta”.

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola hailed him as a symbol of perseverance. This remarkable feat followed a failed attempt in Spain, underscoring Agius’s resilience. His achievement inspired millions, proving that with determination, even the impossible can be within reach.

Angela Bettoni with her MCAST diploma. Photo: Angela Bettoni

Angela Bettoni: Redefining possibilities

Angela Bettoni, 23, made history as MCAST’s first BA graduate with Down syndrome. Now a performing arts student at university, Angela is pursuing a dissertation on the representation of individuals with learning disabilities in the arts.

Despite her humility, Angela’s journey challenges societal misconceptions and advocates for inclusivity. She dreams of founding a mixed-ability dance company, showcasing how determination and support can unlock potential.

Angela’s life is a testament to rejecting labels and living boldly, inspiring others to embrace their uniqueness and aspirations.

Matthew Mallia’s ĦOBŻ has been listed as one of the top bakeries in Edinburgh. Photo: Matthew Mallia

Matthew Mallia: From academia to artistry

Matthew Mallia traded academia for baking, leaving a PhD at Edinburgh University to pursue his passion. Two years later, his bakery, ĦOBŻ, is thriving, earning a spot among Edinburgh’s best artisan bakeries in Condé Nast Traveller.

Despite challenges, Matthew’s story shows the power of taking risks to follow a dream. He continues innovating and exploring new bakes, proving that passion and perseverance can lead to sweet success.

A true farmer: Joanne Micallef on her tractor working her land. Photo: Emma Borg

Joanne Micallef: Reviving traditions

Joanne Micallef traded her long sales career to return to her roots and revitalise her family’s century-old Ta’ Lazzru Farms in Marsa. Partnering with her daughter Rhiannon, Joanne has built a loyal customer base, even in Marsa’s industrial backdrop.

Through HerHarvest workshops, she empowers women with traditional farming skills while preserving her family’s agricultural legacy.

Her story is a testament to the importance of roots, resilience and passion, showing how determination can breathe life into time-honoured traditions.

Nicky Sansone: ‘Live, love, smile’. Photo: Pippa Zammit Cutajar

Nicky Sansone: A life celebrated

Nicky Sansone, 55, faced cancer with courage, sharing her journey on TikTok to spread awareness. When doctors feared she wouldn’t reach her August 24 birthday, she held an early celebration, surrounded by loved ones.

Nicky died on August 8, but her mantra, “Smile, live, love, and enjoy life to the fullest,” resonated deeply. Her story is a reminder to cherish every moment and take health concerns seriously.

Her legacy continues to inspire gratitude and action.

Selah blows a kiss at Malta International Airport. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Selah Hajras: Strength in adversity

Three-year-old Selah Hajras captured Malta’s heart after arriving for medical treatment with her father in February.

Selah lost her mother and brother in a November 2023 airstrike in Gaza that also left her with severe leg injuries.

Their journey highlights the resilience of the human spirit amid unimaginable hardship. The outpouring of support from Malta’s community offers hope and compassion, demonstrating the strength of solidarity in the face of crisis.

Joseph Mallia. Photo: Karl Andrew Micallef

Josie Mallia: Steps for a cause

At 85, Josie Mallia defies age and adversity. Blind and recovering from heart surgery, Josie walks 1,000 steps daily to raise funds for Puttinu Cares Foundation.

Starting his mission on Boxing Day 2023, Josie’s dedication has inspired many. His actions prove that commitment to helping others transcends physical challenges.

Josie’s story serves as a call to action, reminding us that anyone can make a difference.

Sue Domancich using the cold cap. Photos: Sue Domancich

Sue Domancich: Confidence in innovation

Diagnosed with breast cancer in 2020, Sue Domancich chose to use a cold cap during treatment, a device that prevents hair loss. This innovation helped Sue maintain confidence and normality throughout her battle.

Her story showcases the impact of medical advancements on emotional well-being and offers hope to others facing similar challenges.

Sue’s resilience is an inspiring example of finding strength in small victories.

James Spiteri Tanti and Rosetta Debattista in the theatre.

Teatru Salesjan: A cultural revival

After five years of restoration, the 116-year-old Salesian Theatre reopened in 2024. Once a beloved Sliema landmark, the theatre has been transformed into a vibrant space for community-driven performances.

By blending tradition with modernity, the project has rejuvenated interest in live art and local talent. The theatre is once again a cultural hub, fostering creativity and bringing people together.

Andrea Riolo. Photo: Andrea Riolo

Andrea Riolo: A ballet dream realised

At 19, Andrea Riolo became the first Maltese dancer to join the prestigious Birmingham Royal Ballet. Andrea’s journey began at age 11, marked by sacrifice and determination. At just 13, she left Malta to train in Russia during the pandemic.

Her achievement at a young age highlights the rewards of relentless dedication.

Andrea’s success is a milestone for Malta’s arts community, inspiring others to pursue their dreams with passion.