Around 100 motorcyclists gathered on Saturday to honour Dieter Vink, the motorcyclist who tragically lost his life earlier this month in a crash involving a skip on the St Paul's Bay bypass.

The event, dubbed “Dieter’s Last Ride,” was both a memorial and a call for justice.

Vink was riding his Honda motorcycle on the bypass when he collided with a skip positioned on the final curve leading to the Xemxija roundabout. Infrastructure Malta, Transport Malta and the St Paul's Bay Local Council all said the skip did not have a permit.

Motorcyclist's final salute to Dieter Vink Video: Matthew Mirabelli

Motorcyclists in Xemxija at the end of the tribute ride. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Vink was seriously injured as a result of the crash and died at Mater Dei Hospital a few days later.

Dressed in black and with small black bows attached to their motorcycles as a symbol of mourning, the group of riders assembled at the Mater Dei Mortuary on Saturday morning. The sombre atmosphere reflected their grief as they prepared for the ride.

Dieter Vink.

“I hope all of this results in a safety revolution,” said one of Vink's close friends, who gave his name as 'Foxy'. He said that he hopes this serves as a wake-up call for authorities to take better care of bikers.

"If they actually cared about our safety, this wouldn't have happened, and my friend would be with me today." he said.

Holding back tears, Foxy described Vink as a “true gentleman” and shared that they had been planning a riding holiday before his friend's passing. “I miss him daily, and I know he would be happy that we all came together for him,” he added.

Foxy, described by many as Vink's brother from another mother, standing by his motorbike. Photo: Emma Borg

The motorcade, led by Transport Malta officials, went to the Xemxija Pitstop, described as Vink’s second home, where a plaque will be placed in his memory. Along the way, riders passed the crash site on the St Paul’s Bay bypass, and paid tribute with a bikers’ salute—a revving of engines and honking of horns.

Vink's fatal crash has reignited calls for stricter road safety measures and enforcement.

Fleur Marie Cilia Buckett, the event organiser and close friend of Vink, stressed the importance of remembering the circumstances of Vink’s death.

“Dieter was one of us, and this could have happened to any of us. Justice needs to be served,” she said.

Looking at the crowd of motorcyclists, she added, “I think he would be proud of the support. He was like a brother to me and was snatched away. ”

Vink’s parents, both in their 80s and living in the UK, face financial difficulties in covering the costs of his cremation in Sicily. A GoFundMe page has been set up to assist with the expenses.

Vink's father made an appearance at the Xemxija Pitstop and said he was humbled by the number of people who showed up in memory of his son.

"I still can't believe what happened," he told the crowd.