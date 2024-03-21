Two siblings and their sister's boyfriend were on Thursday charged over a fight at the Labour Party club in Birzebbuġa on Tuesday.

Shylon Mangion, 22, from Fgura, an air conditioner installer, his brother Brian Mangion, 31, also from Fgura, who is employed at a gaming parlour and their sister's boyfriend Wayne Barbara, 29, from Masascala, who also installs air conditioners, pleaded not guilty to the charges brought against them.

Police inspector Doriette Cuschieri explained how the police received a report about an argument at the Labour Party club in Birzebbuga on Tuesday. But by the time the police arrived, the situation had calmed down and everyone had gone home.

Hours later, another report came in that there was a fight at the club involving the accused and Carmelo Mangion, father of the siblings. The fight also involved the barman and his relatives.

Carmelo Mangion was seriously injured in the altercation and is still receiving treatment at Mater Dei Hospital.

During their interrogation, the accused admitted that they were involved in the fight, the inspector said.

She said that criminal action is expected to also be taken against the alleged victims and Carmelo Mangion.

The defence requested bail, insisting that the accused were only defending Carmelo Mangion from assault.

The prosecution objected since the alleged victims are still due to testify and there is fear that they could tamper with the evidence.

Magistrate Kevan Azzopardi granted them bail against an €8,000 deposit and a €22,000 personal guarantee.

They were ordered to stay away from Birzebbuġa, sign the bail book three times a week and observe a curfew.

The magistrate also issued a protection order in favour of the alleged victims. He warned the defendants they were only granted bail so they would not lose their jobs. He warned them to observe the bail conditions religiously.

Lawyer Darlene Grima from the Attorney General's office and Police Inspector Doriette Cuschieri prosecuted.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Adriana Zammit were defence counsel.