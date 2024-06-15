The outcome of the 2024 local council elections dominates the front pages of local newspapers this Saturday.

Times of Malta reports that Labour saw its councils majority slashed in the elections and that the PN won back Mosta and Siġġiewi councils.

It also reports that two footballers and football club Qala Saints FC are to face match-fixing charges.

The Malta Independent writes that ‘Labour wins, but PN narrows gap to 20,000 votes and retakes Siġġiewi and Mosta’.

The newspaper also reports that a man wanted in Sicily to face mafia-related charges is to be sent there following a court order.

L-Orizzont focuses on Robert Abela, quoting the prime minister’s post-electoral statement that Labour now has a duty “to be a better version of ourselves”. The party won the elections by 20,000 votes, the paper notes.

In-Nazzjon writes that the PN won majorities in Siġġiewi and Mosta and splashes photos of party leader Bernard Grech and councillors celebrating in the counting hall.