Movements in equity and bond indices

The MSE Equity Total Return Index partially rebounded from the previous week’s decline, rising by 0.1% to close at 8,139.586 points. A total of 18 equities were active, as eight headed north and another 10 closed in the red. A total of 146 deals generated a turnover of €1m.

The MSE Corporate Bonds Total Return Index headed 0.2% south, as it settled at 1,172.195 points. Out of 58 active issues, 25 closed in the green, while another 22 closed in the opposite direction. The 3.75% Bank of Valletta plc 2026-2031 recorded the best performance, up by 5.7%, to close at €97.75. Conversely, the 3.75% Tumas Investments plc 2027 lost 5.6%, ending the week at €93.

The MSE MGS Total Return Index closed unchanged at 911.413 points. Out of 29 active issues, eight appreciated while another 17 declined. The 3% MGS 2040 was the best performing issue, gaining 2.1% and closing at €98. The 3.4% MGS 2042 registered the weakest performance, shaving 6.2% to close at €94.

Top 10 market movements

RS2 Software plc registered a double-digit decline of 11.1%, closing at a weekly low of €0.80. This was the outcome of three deals involving 7,556 shares worth €6,123.

Similarly, International Hotel Investments plc headed south, retracting by 2.2% and ending the week at €0.45. The equity traded at a weekly high of €0.478 and a weekly low of €0.422. A total of 36,200 shares exchanged ownership across six deals, generating €16,219 in turnover.

The share price of Malta International Airport plc (MIA) fell by 1.8% to end the week at €5.55 after trading at a weekly high of €5.70 and a low of €5.50. Trading activity included 16 trades worth €52,207.

In the banking sector, Bank of Valletta plc (BOV) followed suit, closing 0.7% lower at €1.40. A total of 37 transactions of 124,890 BOV shares generated €175,306 in turnover. Since the beginning of the year, BOV shares are down by 1.4%.

Since the beginning of the year, BOV shares are down by 1.4%

On the other hand, HSBC Bank Malta plc registered a positive 3.5% movement in price, ending at a weekly high of €1.47. A total of 14 deals worth €118,054 were executed.

Lombard Bank Malta plc ended the week in the green with a 5.3% increase in its share price, to close the week at €0.79. This was the result of three transactions worth €5,974.

FIMBank plc saw a 5.3% increase in its share price to finish at $0.20. A total of 121,942 shares were spread across six deals, generating $21,547 in turnover.

On the same note, Mapfre Middlesea plc experienced a 12.3% increase to close at €1.37. This was the result of two trades of 2,213 shares worth €2,703.

The share price of VBL plc registered a significant increase of 25.3%, finishing the week at €0.228. The equity’s price fluctuated between a weekly high of €0.23 and a low of €0.218. Five deals of 27,720 shares worth €6,238 were executed.

Trident Estates plc was active during Wednesday’s session, losing 14.1% when compared to the previous week. Three deals worth €8,880 were executed, as the equity closed at €1.10.

Company announcements

MIA issued May’s monthly traffic results. The passenger movements through MIA surpassed the 800,000-mark for the first time in the airport’s history, with this milestone being reached in July last year. May’s movements exceeded the airport’s previous passenger traffic record for the month, held by May 2023, by 18.2%, or more than 132,000 movements.

Italy, the United Kingdom, and Germany continued to dominate MIA’s market leaderboard, collectively holding just over 50% of the market share.

International Hotel Investments plc held its AGM on Tuesday whereby all resolutions on the agenda were approved.

M&Z plc held its third AGM whereby all resolutions on the agenda were approved. A final net dividend of €873,840 equivalent to €0.01986 per share was approved.

Last Wednesday, FIMBank plc held its AGM whereby all resolutions on the agenda were approved.

This article, compiled by Jesmond Mizzi Financial Advisors Limited, does not intend to give investment advice and the contents therein should not be construed as such. The company is licensed to conduct investment services by the MFSA and is a member of the Malta Stock Exchange and the Atlas Group. The directors or related parties, including the company, and their clients are likely to have an interest in securities mentioned in this article. For further information contact Jesmond Mizzi Financial Advisors Limited at 67, Level 3, South Street, Valletta, Tel. 2122 4410, or e-mail info@jesmondmizzi.com.