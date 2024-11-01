Transport Malta went ahead with a decision to overrule the Mosta local council by closing off the main square to traffic on Friday.

On Monday morning the local council said the square will no longer be pedestrianised during the weekend as from November 1.

Transport Malta however told Times of Malta the square will remain pedestrianised on the weekends.

Pedestrians seen enjoying the main square on Friday night. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier.

The newly renovated square was partially pedestrianised and closed off to traffic at weekends earlier this year.

RELATED STORIES Watch: Do Mosta residents, businesses want a pedestrianised square? as controversial from the outset. S

The partial closure of the square to traffic was controversial from the outset.

Some praised the initiative as good for the environment, removing traffic and harmful emissions from the town centre and creating an open space where the community could meet.

Traffic driving up from Constitution Street was diverted away from the main square. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier.

However, residents of streets that took the brunt of the diverted traffic complained of the traffic in their streets.

Others complained it takes them too long to reach the centre of the town, while business owners have complained of a drop in business.

In July, the newly elected council took a controversial decision to end this practice.

However, in the latest twist, Transport Malta was out in force on Friday to ensure the square remains pedestrianised on weekends.