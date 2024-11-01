Heavy traffic congestion was reported in Naxxar on Friday evening after witnesses reported a collision between a kick scooter and a car.

The scooter and the car were seen surrounded by police a short distance away from the McDonald's drive-through.

Photos taken from the site appear to show the scooter lying on the ground on the lane travelling towards Naxxar, while the other vehicle - which witnesses said had a cracked windscreen, was in the lane heading towards San Ġwann.

Police were not available to confirm any further details about the incident.

Motorists started reporting heavy traffic congestion in the area at around 6.30 pm.