Tributes have poured in on social media for two men who tragically lost their lives in separate accidents on Saturday.

Paul Xuereb, a 67-year-old man from Żebbuġ, died after he was crushed by his own truck in Ħal Far’s industrial estate on Saturday morning.

Later on that day, 43-year-old Charlo Calleja from Senglea died after he lost control of his motorbike and crashed on the Senglea seafront.

As news of their deaths spread, friends and relatives shared photos, messages of remembrance, and heartfelt condolences online. Many expressed their shock and grief at the sudden loss of both men.

Paul Xuereb

Paul Xuereb, more commonly known as Pawlu, used to work with cargo company White Brothers Limited.

The company expressed its sorrow in a Facebook post, saying they were “deeply saddened” by the news of his death.

“When Paul was part of our team, he was a valued colleague who contributed significantly during his time with us. On behalf of everyone at White Brothers Ltd, we extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones during this difficult time,” the company wrote.

Two of his nephews, each shared a poem commemorating Paul's life, attached with a photo of Paul standing next to a tractor.

“Kulħadd jaf li kont ġenwin, Raġel b’valuri, dejjem sinċier u fin (Everyone knows you were genuine, A man of values, always sincere and kind),” one of them wrote.

A friend, Joseph Mifsud, reacted to the tragic news by saying, “Life is too cruel. Paul, you were a good man to everyone.”

In the comments of that post, another friend, Jeffrey Cauchi, shared how they recently had a conversation at the freeport on Thursday.

Charlo Calleja

Meanwhile, friends and family paid tribute to Calleja, also known as cewajs, who comes from Senglea.

The Facebook page "INTI TA CACU? SENGLEAN" shared its condolences for Calleja. The post received nearly 500 comments, with people offering messages of sympathy and wishing him eternal rest.

Many people described Calleja as having a "heart of gold" and a "sweet and natural spirit"

Another friend reminisced about their many conversations while sitting on their motorbikes, even as recently as the day before the accident.

Someone else posted on their page a picture of Calleja smiling with the caption: “You had a heart of gold, but life can be cruel to us. You will always be in our hearts."

"You were one of my best and loyal friends. Fly high, till we meet again," another friend wrote.