Two men have been placed under probation and ordered to do community service after they pleaded guilty to grievously injuring another man on Monday night.

Inspector Nico Zarb told a court on Friday that the victim filed a police report on Tuesday morning after he was assaulted at a club during St Patrick’s celebrations in Paceville. His injuries were later certified as grievous.

The police identified the assailants as Nicol Mifsud and Kayzen Mifsud, who are not related to each other.

Nicol Mifsud was arrested in Qormi while Kayzen Mifsud voluntarily turned up at the St Julian’s Police Station.

The pair pleaded guilty to grievously injuring the victim and breaching the public peace. Their plea was confirmed after they were given time to rethink their position.

When making submissions on punishment, defence lawyer Franco Debono highlighted that his client, Nicol Mifsud, has admitted guilt at a very stage of the proceedings. Lawyer Charles Mercieca, appearing for Kayzen Mifsud, made similar submissions.

AG lawyer Miryea Mifsud said the prosecution together with the defence had come to an agreement that in this case a probation order and community service would be an appropriate punishment.

After hearing the submissions, the court found them guilty by their own admission and placed them on a probation order while ordering them to carry out community work.

Nicol Mifsud was placed on probation for three years and ordered to do 80 hours of community service in light of the fact he did not have a clean criminal record.

Kayzen Mifsud, meanwhile, was placed on a two-year probation order and ordered to do 50 hours of community work.

The court also imposed a two-year treatment order on Kayzen Mifsud, and a three-year treatment order on Nicol Mifsud.

A restraining order was also imposed in favour of the victim.

After explaining the orders' effects and the repercussions associated with breaching them, Magistrate Lara Lanfranco told the two accused: “You’re still young and you’ve got a whole life before you. Stay away from criminality; it will not get you anywhere.”

Lawyer Miryea Mifsud prosecuted on behalf of the Attorney General’s Office, together with inspectors Nico Zarb and Jonathan Cassar.

Lawyer Marion Camilleri also appeared for Nicol Mifsud.