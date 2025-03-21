A 33-year-old man was remanded in custody after he pleaded not guilty to importing cannabis grass.

Youri Kai Smit, a Dutch national living in Sliema, was arrested following the controlled delivery of a FedEx package addressed to him.

A suspicious parcel couriered by FedEx containing some 3kg of cannabis grass had been flagged to the police, inspector Alfredo Mangion told the court when explaining the circumstances that led to the arrest.

A magisterial inquiry into the case was opened and the police obtained permission to carry out a controlled delivery of the drugs.

Smit was arrested upon taking delivery of the drugs. During a search of his residence, the police found an empty parcel packaged in the same way that had been delivered in February. They also found cannabis grass and empty sachets in the man’s wardrobe.

Defence lawyer Joseph Borda asked the inspector whether it had been established if the accused was living alone or with others. Mangion replied that while police had found a bag and a small handbag belonging to a woman, there were men’s clothes scattered around the apartment.

They also found a rental agreement in the accused’s name.

Smit was accused of possession of the cannabis grass in circumstances which denoted it was not for personal use, as well as of being in possession of new psychoactive substances and of relapsing.

The court upheld the prosecution’s request and issued a freezing order on the man’s assets.

No request for bail was made and Smit was remanded in custody.

AG lawyer Ylenia-Marie Abela prosecuted, together with inspector Alfredo Mangion.

Lawyers Franco Debono, Marion Camilleri, Adreana Zammit and Joseph Borda appeared for the accused.

Magistrate Lara Lanfranco presided over the court.