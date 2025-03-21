Lawyer Vanessa Grech is being appointed the Court Services Agency's chief executive, replacing Eunice Grech Fiorini, who will now head the Asset Recovery Bureau.

Both women will be officially appointed to their new roles on March 24.

The Justice Ministry said in a statement Grech joined the public service sector in 1998 as a court clerk.

Among others, in recent years, she was director of legal services, a court legal consultant, and a registrar at the civil and tribunal courts.

Justice Minister Jonathan Attard wished Grech well in her new role, at a time when the sector is going through important reforms.

Minister Jonathan Attard with Vanessa Grech. Photos: MJR

Attard meanwhile said in a statement he had suggested the appointment of Grech Fiorini as director (chief executive) of the Asset Recovery Bureau on March 4. Her nomination was approved on March 10.

Among others, Grech Fiorini also held the role of deputy chair of the Asset Recovery Bureau in recent years.

The minister added he was sure Grech Fiorini - who has been working in the legal and judiciary sector for 25 years - would utilise the skills and experience she acquired over the years at the bureau, which has become central to the fight against criminality.

Grech Fiorini will take over directorship from Anthony Sevasta.