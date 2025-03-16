A woman has been denied bail after being charged with drug trafficking following a police raid on an apartment in Gżira.

April Farrugia was arraigned in court on Saturday, where she pleaded not guilty to charges of drug trafficking after police discovered cocaine and heroin inside a residence where she was present.

Prosecuting Inspector Mark Mercieca, together with Attorney General lawyer Dr Kevin Valletta, explained that the police had received reports of drug trafficking activities taking place in two apartments in Gżira.

A search and arrest warrant was executed on the evening of March 14, when officers found the accused in the residence along with two other individuals.

Upon arrest, police discovered approximately 20 grams of cocaine and three grams of heroin inside the property.

The drugs were found in circumstances that indicated they were being prepared for trafficking.

The defence did not contest the validity of the arrest, which was confirmed as lawful by the court.

Farrugia's lawyers requested bail, arguing that she acknowledged having a drug problem and was willing to undergo treatment as ordered by the court.

However, the prosecution objected, citing concerns over potential tampering with evidence.

Investigations were still at an early stage, particularly as one of the other individuals arrested with the accused had not yet been investigated or arraigned in court due to requiring medical treatment at Mater Dei Hospital.

Magistrate Astrid May Grima denied the bail request but ordered the director of the Corradino Correctional Facility to ensure that the accused receives all necessary treatment and support for her drug addiction.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Adreana Zammit are appearing for the woman.

The case is ongoing