A young woman and two policemen were slightly injured in a heavy car crash which also saw several parked cars damaged early on Sunday.

An eyewitness said the incident happened shortly after 1.30am at the corner of Triq Tarxien with Triq is-Sorijiet in Tarxien

The police car was reportedly on a chase when it was involved in a crash with another car being driven by a young woman returning from the Malta Eurovision Song Contest. Both vehicles were extensively damaged as they then hit parked cars, one of which was also heavily damaged.

Some of the damaged cars in Tarxien.

The young woman was hospitalised suffering shock. The police officers also needed treatment. One appeared to have suffered a broken nose and the other had a slight head injury.

The car that was being chased appeared to have driven away.

"I heard a car driving past at very high speed. Then shortly after I heard this loud crash between the police car and the young woman's car," the eyewitness said. Up to six cars were damaged after the initial crash.

Several residents immediately rushed out to help while car owners assessed the damage.

The police would not comment other than to say that no one was seriously injured and that the case is being investigated. They are expected to issue a statement later on Sunday.