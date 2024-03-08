Max Verstappen claimed pole for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix after qualifying in Jeddah on Friday.

Red Bull’s three-time world champion is joined on the front row of Saturday’s race by Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, just as he was last week in the season-opener in Bahrain.

And the Dutch driver, who has proved impervious to the off-track storm over Red Bull team principal Christian Horner, will be hot favourite to make it two wins from two on this street circuit.

Sergio Perez in the other Red Bull is on the second row with Fernando Alonso for company.

Aston Martin’s Spanish veteran had high hopes of securing his first pole since 2012 but in the end had to settle for the fourth fastest time in qualifying.

