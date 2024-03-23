Dominant three-time world champion Max Verstappen clinched a third straight pole of the season on Saturday at the Australian Grand Prix as the flying Dutchman targets a record 10th consecutive win.

In overcast conditions at Melbourne’s Albert Park, Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz, back in the car barely two weeks after appendicitis surgery, came second in tense qualifying and will keep the Red Bull ace company on the front row.

“A bit unexpected today, but very happy — both (Q3) laps felt very nice,” said Verstappen, who is looking to repeat his feat from last year when he won in Australia from pole.

“A bit of a tricky weekend so far, Ferrari seem very quick in the long runs so that makes tomorrow exciting.”

The Dutchman knocked out his rivals with a flying lap of one minute 15.915, 0.270 secs ahead of Sainz.

