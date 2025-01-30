A 15-year-old girl who is named as the alleged victim in a harrowing bullying case has been charged in court.

The girl was accused of making a false report with ill intent about Jake Dalli Balzan and two other minors who have been named in an ongoing case of alleged extortion and assault committed against her. She was also accused of falsifying evidence.

This was also confirmed by both Dalli Balzan’s lawyers and the prosecution in open court on Thursday, as proceedings against the man continued. He is accused of ganging up with five others to attack the girl.

Dalli Balzan’s lawyers filed a fresh request for bail on Thursday, with the prosecution saying they are no longer objecting to bail.

Lawyer Jason Azzopardi, who is the girl's lawyer and is appearing parte civile for her in this case, said that while she had been charged with making a false report against the accused and others, these charges are not related to the incident where she had been assaulted. She had also pleaded not guilty to the charges.

After some deliberation, the court presided over by Magistrate Kevan Azzopardi, accepted the request against a €2,000 deposit and a personal guarantee of €18,000, to sign the bail book twice a week at the Paola police station and to observe a curfew between 9pm and 7am.

He was also ordered not to contact any of the witnesses involved in this case and any other proceedings involving the victim, including, therefore, his 13-year-old girlfriend.

The case dates back to last November when the girl filed a police report against her 13-year-old classmate, who she said was demanding money from her and had threatened to stab her if she didn’t comply.

On one occasion the girl stepped out of her family home in Mqabba when a gang with their faces covered approached her, with one allegedly holding a gun to her head while the others assaulted her. She said that she recognised one of their voices as that of the 13-year-old who was allegedly extorting her as well as that of Dalli Balzan, who is the latter’s boyfriend. She further alleged that the 13-year-old had stabbed her.

Dalli Balzan is accused of having slightly injured the minor, being complicit in the attack and extortion, and engaging in a gang to commit a crime. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Police inspector Wayne Bonello prosecuted. Lawyers David Bonello and Joseph Borda appeared for the accused.

Lawyer Jason Azzopardi appeared parte civile.