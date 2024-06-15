Frustration with the take-up of streets and pavements by restaurants in Victoria brought an unusual coalition of demonstrators together on Saturday.

Activists from Moviment Graffitti, Għawdix, Din l-Art Ħelwa - Għawdex and Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar were joined by representatives of local band clubs, Victoria museum Il-Ħaġar, local councillors and parishioners of a local church.

They say restaurants and cafes have blocked off all four entrances to St George’s Square and completely occupied it with tents, tables and chairs, all while authorities do nothing to enforce the rules.

“Enforcement is virtually non-existent,” demonstrators said in a statement issued by Moviment Graffitti.

Demonstrators on Saturday. Photo: Moviment Graffitti

Anger at the issue has been gradually growing over the past months and in March the archpriest of St George’s Basilica went public with his grievances.

“People have taken over government land and do what they like,” the archpriest said, as he complained that multiple government authorities had all passed the buck and declined to sort out the matter.

Demonstrators gathered in the square on Saturday morning to voice their discontent at what they say is “the triumph of commercial interests over people and the community.”

Together, they form the latest chapter in a nationwide, Graffitti-led campaign to champion residents’ efforts to wrestle back control of public spaces from commercial interests.

Titled ‘Il-Bankini tac-Cittadini’, the campaign has seen residents in Sliema, Valletta, Marsaxlokk, Cottonera, St. Paul’s Bay, Mellieħa, Marsascala and now Victoria protest against rampant encroachment by commercial establishments.

Aside from blocking off access to St George’s Square, the excessive commercialisation of public land there has made it virtually impossible for weddings, funerals and other religious events to be held at the Basilica.

A local band club, the Soċjetà Filarmonika La Stella, has said that the situation also makes it difficult to organise the local feast. They say their appeals to the authorities have also been ignored.

Young demonstrators hold a placard reading 'Give us back St George's Square'. Photo: Moviment Graffitti

Moviment Graffitti highlighted how the situation in St. George’s Square is symptomatic of the lack of balance between business interests and the rights of the people.

It said that despite a recent declaration by Prime Minister Robert Abela that the tables and chairs issue must be addressed, a list of proposals and demands that campaigners sent Abela has remained unanswered.