The Lands Authority has filed plans to regulate the take up of tables and chairs in St George’s Square in Victoria Gozo.

The “masterplan” (PA/284/25) comes after activists, band clubs, and the Victoria parish protested against the amount of space being taken up by tents, tables and chairs set up by restaurants and cafes in the square.

The Victoria parish priest, Fr Joseph Curmi, has also complained that funerals are being hindered and young couples are opting not to hold weddings at the basilica, despite wishing to do so, because of the tables and chairs taking up space in the square.

Lands minister Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi promised to update the square's master plan following the protests.

Plans were filed with the Planning Authority in October but were only made available recently.

A spokesperson for the Lands Ministry said the application will provide adequate space for tables and chairs but will also “respect the historic urban space of Pjazza San Ġorġ”.

The designs show that roughly half of the square will be dedicated to tables and chairs. Photo: Planning Authority

“The design which was published provides a clear distinction between the area of tables and chairs and the public space as indicated in the proposal,” they said.

The plans show that roughly half of the square will be dedicated to tables and chairs.

The Lands Ministry spokesperson said the application is still in its early stages and is subject to revisions following discussions.

Fr Curmi told Times of Malta he was still analysing the plans and would soon be giving his position.

Andre Callus of Moviment Graffitti, who co-organised the protest last June, said that the organisation still studying the plans and consulting with the affected communities.

“But what's more important is enforcement,” Callus said.

"If the authorities want to be taken seriously, they need to dish out serious penalties against those who encroach beyond their permits," he added.

“Otherwise, it’s just playing cat and mouse where authorities ask that extra chairs are removed only so that they're put back as soon as they leave."

Last July, government officials converged on the square to order the removal of tables and chairs that were not within permitted spaces.

But just hours later, establishments began to spread their tables and chairs outside their permitted space until the police intervened again.