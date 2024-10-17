The government has launched a process to define a comprehensive vision for Malta for the next 25 years.

"The Vision Malta 2050 will set the country’s strategic direction for the coming decades with a strong focus on improving the quality of life for all its people. The vision will include key milestones to be achieved by 2035, ensuring timely progress along the way," ministers told the Malta Council for Economic and Social Development (MCESD).

The process will be guided by world-renowned experts with extensive international experience in shaping national visions of this nature.

"The Malta Vision 2050 will serve as a blueprint for the country's economic, social, and environmental development, establishing a forward-looking economic model that prioritises sectors such as digital innovation, infrastructure, education, healthcare, sustainability and employment demographics with the central goal of improving the quality of life for current and future generations," the government said.

“Our vision for Malta is not just about economic progress. It is about building a country where prosperity is shared by all, and where wellbeing, fairness, and sustainability are embedded in everything we do. This is the beginning of a collaborative process that will shape Malta’s future for generations to come,” Prime Minister Robert Abela was quoted as saying in a message to the council.

The Cabinet has entrusted the leadership of the project to the Office of the Prime Minister. Oversight will be delegated to the Ministry for the Economy, Enterprise and Strategic Projects.

The government said this initiative stemmed from Malta’s need to adapt to increasingly complex and interconnected challenges and opportunities in the 21st century.

"While the country has experienced remarkable economic growth and social advancement over the past decade, emerging issues like climate change, technological disruption, demographic shifts, and global market dynamics necessitate a long-term strategic approach. The new Malta Vision 2050 will address these challenges, aiming to position Malta as a resilient, competitive, and sustainable nation."

A key element of the vision will be alignment with the European Union's 2050 climate neutrality goal. "Malta’s vision will not only commit to this goal but will also set concrete, achievable targets for 2035, providing a realistic pathway to success and ensuring steady progress towards a sustainable future."

The government said it has established an Inter-Ministerial Steering Committee chaired jointly by Minister Silvio Schembri and the Head of Secretariat of the Office of the Prime Minister. The committee will oversee the development of the vision, ensuring the process is inclusive, forward-thinking, and aligned with both national interests and international goals.

The government aims to complete the definition process for the Malta Vision 2050 by the end of the first quarter of next year.