In a collaboration between iGEN (iGaming Executives Network), the environmental team of the Eastern Regional Council, Pembroke Local Council, and The Grid Malta, over 30 volunteers recently gathered to clean up a section of the Regional Road and the Nature 2000 area in Pembroke. With the support of officers from LESA to control the traffic, and CleanMalta for logistics, over 240 kilogrammes of rubbish were removed.

On the day, volunteers, including from iGEN member companies Games Global, Kindred Group, Betsson and Bet365, gathered in two teams, one under the leadership of iGEN’s Glen Smith, and the other led by the council’s Andrea Borg Brincat and Ryan Zammit.

For the next few hours the teams persevered in filling sack after sack with rubbish. After the effort, everyone gathered at Melita Football Club for refreshments.