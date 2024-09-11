A 30-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of delivering a threatening note and a bag of drugs to the residence of European Commissioner Helena Dalli.

The case was revealed by Il-Mument on Sunday. It said a man drove up to Dalli's Malta residence, walked up a driveway and left the note and bag at the doorstep.

Dalli later said that the incident happened on July 31 and she had handed clear CCTV footage to the police.

Her son Luke later on Sunday criticised the police for not having taken the investigation seriously.

The threatening note said: "Next time I will be prepared to get something for the kids."

The suspect was taken to Mout Carmel Hospital. He was previously arraigned for harassing a woman.

The police are trying to establish if more people were involved in the Dalli case.