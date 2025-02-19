Opposition leader Bernard Grech has defended his absence from last Sunday’s protest against the government’s rushed reform to magisterial inquiries, saying he had other commitments and saw no need to justify them.

Speaking to Times of Malta outside parliament on Tuesday, Grech confirmed he did not attend the protest organised by civil society groups.

“I think you can appreciate that everyone has their own commitments,” he said.

“I don’t think I need to explain what commitments I had at the same time.”

Grech speaking outside parliament. Video: Emma Borg

The protest was organised by rule-of-law NGO Repubblika and Occupy Justice, with support from aditus, PEN Malta, Vuci Kollettiv, the law students’ association GħSL, and the Daphne Caruana Galizia Foundation. It was also endorsed by Arnold Cassola's new Momentum party and Moviment Graffitti.

Grech insisted that the Nationalist Party is leading the fight against the reforms in parliament.

“We are doing what no one else can do, which is to fight strongly against what the government wants in parliament,” he said.

He added that he has spoken out against the magisterial reforms in speeches, on television and radio, and at political meetings.

A section of the crowd at Sunday's protest. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

“We have even voted against the law, so in that sense, the Nationalist Party is at the forefront of this fight.”

The PN has repeatedly voiced strong opposition to the bill, with Grech accusing the government of introducing reforms that would shield it from being investigated.

But activists who spoke to Times of Malta expressed their disappointment that the PN leader was absent from Sunday's protest, questioning why mixed messages were being sent.

When asked whether PN MPs were pressured not to attend the protest, Grech neither confirmed nor denied it. He said MPs were free to decide whether to attend, noting that 11 PN MPs were present in Valletta.

“The Nationalist Party was also present at the protest, so you can say that the Nationalist Party is everywhere,” he said.

He stressed there are many ways to show opposition, including writing in newspapers, voting in parliament, and protesting.

Grech also encouraged those who agree with the PN’s stance on the issue and others to attend protests organised by the party.

“These protests are necessary, especially when we agree on the subject,” he said.