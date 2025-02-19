Birżebbuġa is a picturesque town in the south of Malta. This locality holds a special place in history, having held the Malta Summit, a meeting between the presidents of the US and the USSR that ended the Cold War. This remarkable chapter etched Birżebbuġa into the annals of history as a space for significant change and unity.

Now, it is poised to witness another change, signifying the launch of the Birżebbuġa promenade regeneration project. This is an ambitious undertaking aimed at transforming this area into a vibrant community hub that blends progress with preservation, showing commitment to the locality and its future.

Opportunity

Birżebbuġa promenade has always been more than just a seafront. The Order of St John improved this area, building entrenchments along this shoreline to prevent the enemy from attacking inland. As Malta prospered, this area became one of relaxation sought after by many.

Recognising this, about 30 years ago, the public works department constructed the existing promenade, offering panoramic views of Marsa-xlokk Bay. This promenade became a meeting point between the port and the locality, interconnecting residents, tourism and the daily activity that takes place on nearby quays.

This space became a haven for the community, a place where to relax, play and be inspired, a place where businesses thrived, benefitting from endless opportunities. However, as times change, so must the spaces we cherish for these to remain relevant.

The future

The Birżebbuġa promenade regeneration project, an investment of €12 million, aims to transform the area. The project involves 1.6 kilometres of complete regeneration, including extending the promenade, a cycling lane and five new open spaces.

This project focuses on long-term sustainability and quality, creating an infrastructure that will serve the community for the foreseeable future. It is about embedding strong foundations, both literally and metaphorically. For starters, its planning is being done together with the student of the faculty for the built environment. This ensures innovative and sustainable approaches, such as the use of energy-efficient materials, aligning with calls for environmentally conscious development.

People first

This project answers people’s requests for change, prioritising them and their needs. As a politician, I believe that effective governance means listening to communities and acting decisively on their behalf. The Birżebbuġa promenade regeneration exemplifies this, offering a revitalised space based on public engagement and a shared vision.

The public works department is key to the advancement of Birżebbuġa. Recently, we have committed to several projects, from the construction of a civic centre and a public library to equipping the water polo pitch with a heating system for year-round use. Agreements with local organisations, such as the Regatta Club, aim to provide modern facilities that further strengthen the community.

Building a better future, one that serves as a turning point for Malta - Omar Farrugia

These efforts make the public works department a force for change aimed at creating meaningful and lasting contributions to society. The Birżebbuġa promenade regeneration epitomises this, aligning seamlessly with the government’s broader vision of putting people first.

Sustainable

The prime minister emphasises that people are at the centre of his government’s decisions. This regeneration project embodies such ethos, delivering an appealing, safe and sustainable environment designed to enhance the quality of life. Birżebbuġa deserves such a space, built on the vision of turning Malta’s economic success into tangible benefits for its people. Having the input of local stakeholders, academia and government agencies, the project’s design reflects the community’s needs, aiming to leave a legacy that resonates with future generations.

Reality

Announcing this project fills me with pride and anticipation. However, we must deliver. Plans and concepts are valuable when realised and my commitment is to see this project through.

Birżebbuġa deserves a promenade reflecting its rich history, vibrant community and immense potential. It deserves a space where the local community and businesses can thrive. This regeneration project aims to do just that, representing a new era.

Action

Moving forward, this project reflects what our society can achieve through collaboration, commitment to innovation, sustainability and community-driven progress. It sets a benchmark for development across Malta through foresight and dedication to uplift people’s lives.

The Birżebbuġa promenade regeneration shows that this government values Malta’s heritage while investing in its future. The project is a blueprint for public projects, enabling collaboration to create meaningful impact. As Malta continues to evolve, future development projects must reflect the values and aspirations of our communities.

This project gives the residents of Birżebbuġa centre stage and inspires confidence in the future.

It’s about uplifting people’s lives through open spaces designed for relaxation, connection and well-being. This project aims to transform this area and the lives touched by it, creating a sense of belonging and pride for the locals.

Responsibility

This project’s success requires the collective effort of government, local authorities, experts and the community. The involvement of the faculty for the built environment’s students is a testament of this, ensuring that the project is informed by innovation, sustainability and expertise.

The result will be a promenade that serves the present generation and remains a legacy for the future by setting new standards, applying sustainable practices to create environmentally conscious and functional spaces.

Progress

The Birżebbuġa promenade regeneration embodies a new era for this charming locality, offering an area where the community can thrive, a space to experience Malta at its best.

I look forward to having the regenerated promenade bustling with life, filled with families, cyclists and people enjoying it. This will embody the realisation of a vision, that of putting people and the environment at the heart of progress.

Birżebbuġa promenade deserves this transformation, one that reflects residents’ aspirations and a better quality of life.

This project is about building a better future, one that serves as a turning point for Malta. Ultimately, this project offers a space for all to be proud of, reflecting a commitment towards quality, innovation and community.

Let us work together to make this vision a reality.

Omar Farrugia

Omar Farrugia is Parliamentary Secretary for Public Works.