Obituaries

FARRUGIA. On February 17, LINO, aged 72, passed away unexpectedly yet peacefully and comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He will always be loved and cherished by his wife Vicky, née Azzopardi, his brother Fr Alfred, his sisters Mary Anne and Tanya and their families, his parents-in-law Effie and Rose Azzopardi, his brother-in-law Pio, his sister-in-law Nadia and their respective partners, his nephews and niece, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Friday, February 21, for the parish church of Tal-Ibraġ where Mass to celebrate his life will be said at 12.30pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. May the Lord, grant him eternal rest.

WIRTH. On February 16, RISETTE, aged 94, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her dearly beloved brother Edgar and his wife Nanette, her sisters in-law Gladys Wirth and Anna Wirth, her numerous nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends, as well as her carer Sheryl. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Wednesday, February 19, at 9.30am, for Jesus of Nazareth parish church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 10am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Merciful Jesus grant her eternal rest.

XUEREB. On February 17, ALBERT, of Naxxar, aged 67, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Rose, his children Andrew and his partner Alison and Rachel and her husband Daniel, his grandchildren Jacob, Felicity and Nina, his brothers and sister, Speranza, Angelo, Grace, Doris, Mary, Joseph, Emmanuel, Lucy, Carmen and Paul, in-laws, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Simblija Care Home, Naxxar on Friday, February 21, at 8.15am for Naxxar parish church where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.45am, followed by interment at Naxxar cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, St Venera, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

ZAMMIT. On February 17, OSCAR, widower of Agnes, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his children Keith and his partner Jennifer, Simone and her husband Paul, his grandchildren Solange and her husband Edward, Rebecca and her partner Edmund, Naomi and her husband Matthew, Gabriela and Malcolm and his partner Amy, and his three great-grandchildren Lucia, Gianluca and Sebastian. Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated tomorrow, Thursday, February 20, at 10am, at the parish church of the Assumption in Mġarr, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. The family would like to thank all the staff at Simblija Care Home, Naxxar, for their dedication. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

Requiem Mass

A Mass to celebrate the life of MARIO CAUCHI (Way Of Living) who passed away in Australia on January 21 will be held on Saturday, February 22 at 5pm, at Swatar parish church. The attendance of relatives and friends will be appreciated.

In Memoriam

ELLUL MICALLEF – CHARLES. Fondly remembered by his family on the 20th anniversary of his passing. A prayer is kindly solicited.

GRECH – ALICE. Treasured memories of a dear and loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, today being the 19th anniversary of her death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Joe and Marcy, her grandsons Andrew, Michael, Steven, and their respective families.

GREGORY – MARGARET, née Darmenia. Treasured memories of a dear sister on the 18th anniversary of her passing away. Lovingly remembered by all her family in Malta and UK. Forever in our thoughts and prayers.

SAVONA – ANTHONY. Remembering our wonderful father and grandfather, especially on his 10th anniversary. Sadly missed and never forgotten by his family in the UK and in Malta. Forever in our hearts and thoughts.

SCHEMBRI. In loving memory of my dear father Dr. PAUL SCHEMBRI, Ph.C., MD, today, the 56th anniversary of his death. Antoine.

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.