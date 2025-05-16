The Eurovision crowd were heard shouting "Kant" during Miriana Conte's performance on Thursday.

Conte, who is representing Malta, passed through for Saturday's Eurovision final with her song "Serving".

Malta's song title had to be changed from the original "Kant" for its resemblance to an English swearword.

Video Footage of Conte's performance on Thursday.

Malta also had to edit out "Kant" from the song's chorus, replacing the Maltese word for singing with the sound 'aahh’.

But on Thursday, several people who attended the event said the Eurovision crowd in Switzerland stuck to the original lyrics.