Malta's represenative at the Eurovision Song Contest, Sarah Bonnici, held her first on-stage rehearsal at the Malmö Arena, Sweden, on Monday.

She performed her song Loop, accompanied by a number of dancers.

Another rehearsal will be held on Thursday.

Bonnici will appear in the contest's semi-final on May 9.

Bookmakers last week said the odds of Malta securing a Eurovision win are slim at best, and Bonnici may not even make it through the semi-final.

The final will be held on Saturday, May 11.