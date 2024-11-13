The cast and crew of Gladiator II are leaving glowing recommendations of Malta as they continue to promote the film in press interviews.

In a video published by film commissioner Johann Grech, several of key cast and crew members of the film were quoted heaping praise on the country for how it handled the production of the film while it was here.

'I Love Malta'

Director Ridley Scott in particular had nothing but words of admiration to say of his experience coming back to the country to film the Gladiator sequel, saying "I love Malta" with exuberance during an interview.

"I love the atmosphere in Malta, I love the feeling of life in Malta, it is constantly alive. Maltese people are lovely and I love the fact that Malta is so vibrant," Scott said while being interviewed together with actor Paul Mescal.

In reaction to this, Mescal nodded along in agreement with Scott and similarly said that he found that the country was an ideal place to shoot a film.

"It's a country that knows how to tolerate big filmmaking," he said.

Meanwhile, legendary actor Denzel Washington, who plays Macrinus also said he was impressed by what the local crew were able to contribute.

RELATED STORIES Film reviewers laud Gladiator II, but not as much as the original

"They built the Colosseum!" he exclaimed.

"What an amazing amazing amazing job they did."

Connie Nielson, who reprises her role as Lucilla in Gladiator II also commended the crew in Malta.

"When you look at our film set it was extraordinarily efficient, hundreds of crew extremely organised and well done," she said.

Gladiator II opens in Malta on Friday.