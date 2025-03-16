Robert Abela reiterated on Sunday that Malta will not be forced to spend money on military aid for foreign wars.

Addressing a Labour Party event in Naxxar themes Renewing Our Country, the PL leader said he was focused on peace abroad and creating a “resilient society” at home.

“We want to invest not in weapons but in social measures, health, education, and renewable energy,” he said.

Abela said that when he attends a European Council summit later this week, his aim will not be to make himself look good but to safeguard Malta’s future.

“I know I’m not popular but I speak the language of the people and am not locked away in an ivory tower.”

Earlier this month EU leaders greenlit a plan drawn up by the European Commission that aims to mobilise €800 billion to "re-arm Europe" against the perceived threat from Russia.

The plan to increase defence spending was adopted unanimously, including by Malta, despite Abela saying that more weapons would not end the war.

After the vote, Abela said Malta will not invest in, or borrow money to buy weapons of war.

On Sunday Abela said other countries were increasing their defence budgets at the cost of other sectors.

“I have always been clear with fellow EU leaders: do what you want with your public funds. But if we have millions to invest – and we do - we will use them to ensure energy bills don’t increase, the price of fuel remains stable and pensions go up,” he said.

Malta, he said, had guaranteed safeguards that meant the country would never be forced to spend money on weapons and munitions.

“Peace and diplomacy are keys to prosperity,” he said.

"This is GonziPN 2”

On Sunday the Prime Minister also referred to the Nationalist Party’s appointment of Charles Bonello as its new secretary general. Bonello served as private secretary to former prime minister Lawrence Gonzi.

“This week the PN continued to take themselves back to the times of GonziPN. We cannot let them take the country back to those times.

"Twelve years ago - before Labour was elected to government - the economy was stagnant, with 8,000 people registering as unemployed, many struggling to choose between paying their electricity bills or affording essential goods,” he said.

Addressing the same event, Labour MEP Alex Agius Saliba meanwhile said the government would continue to defend Malta’s neutrality and the principles that define it as a Labour and socialist movement.

“The values instilled by Dom Mintoff have been upheld by every Labour leader, and Robert Abela will continue this legacy.” he said.