Charles Bonello was on Thursday elected PN's new Secretary General, taking over from Michael Piccinino, who has served in the role since 2021.

Bonello secured 84% of the votes cast by the party's executive committee: there were 56 votes in favour, 11 against and three invalid votes.

The election was a one-horse race, after Santa Luċija councillor Liam Sciberras and Gudja councillor Stefan Caruana withdrew their nomination for the post.

Bonello currently serves as the president of the PN’s College of Local Councillors and is also a Fgura local councillor.

The party said in a statement he has held various political roles under Nationalist administrations, including private secretary to former prime minister Lawrence Gonzi.

He also contested the 2017 general election on behalf of the PN.

He succeeds Piccinino, who, last August announced his intention to step down to contest the next general election. In December Piccinino was approved as a PN candidate.