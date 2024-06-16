The Labour Party must have the courage to bring about the change that people want by renewing and reforming itself, Robert Abela said on Sunday.

The people's priorities have changed since 10 years ago, the prime minister told supporters, and while voters had made it clear that they still wanted the PL to lead the country, they had also sent a message that they wanted their new priorities addressed.

"People recognise that our government brought about economic success and moved the social sector forward, but they are telling us they expect more and better from us," he told a crowd at the Rialto Theatre in Cospicua.

"The people want economic prosperity, yes, but that must also be reflected in their quality of life. It's not simply about money in your pocket, but a career that allows you enough time with your family - not just about civil rights, but an atmosphere of social justice."

Abela urged those who did not vote Labour to engage in politics and be part of the change they wanted to see.

The Labour government., he said, must be a government that serves with fairness and not a government of clientelism.

"People want discipline and justice. They want results, not merely rules on paper."

Abela was speaking a week after the PL saw its seemingly unassailable voter majority significantly reduced in the MEP elections.

On Friday the electoral commission confirmed a slightly better result, albeit with losses in most localities in local councils for Abela and the party, but several sources close to government and cabinet told Times of Malta that the prime minister needed to step up and show leadership or risk having his position come under fire.

"Just so that nobody thinks I'm shirking responsibility, let me tell you that the change in mentality must come from me, first and foremost. I must respond to your aspirations and we can't take anything for granted," Abela said on Sunday.

"We accept and respect the people's sovereignty. Now we must ask whether we will have the courage to bring about the change that the country wants from us and whether we are willing to take the necessary decisions to get there. And yes, we do have the courage."

He said he would not go into the merits of what caused the party's vote losses as many people have different - and often opposing - views on what went wrong.

He said he had received many emails and messages from people, all attempting to diagnose the problem. It was a pleasure reading them, he added, because he learned from them.

"Others are, as we speak, euphorically celebrating an election loss," he said, referring to a PN mass rally being held at the same time.

"But just two days after a strong victory in the local councils election, I'm here speaking about the need for renewal and reforms. We must be inclusive and open the doors to everyone - more than ever."