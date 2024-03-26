We at Diamonds International proudly announce our Wedding Open Week, a scintillating event at our exclusive boutique in Portomaso. It will take place between Monday 8th April and Sunday 14th April 2024.

Couples planning their ‘I do’ are sure to find the perfect rings and jewellery pieces to celebrate their lifelong union. We are very proud to be showcasing the finest collection of meticulously crafted and curated engagement and wedding rings, diamonds, and bridal jewellery.

Diamonds International exclusive boutique at Portomaso

The Diamonds International Wedding Open Week promises to be an unforgettable experience for discerning brides and grooms seeking that special something, a tasteful symbol of their love. It is where couples are to find the timeless treasure that celebrates their equally timeless union. Throughout the week our knowledgeable and professional team will be on hand to give you a personalised service and expert guidance.

For any enquiries, please contact us at events@diamondsinternational.mt.

About the Brand:

Diamonds International is Malta’s go to brand for the finest jewellery and timepieces, renowned for its commitment to elegance, craftsmanship and professional reliability. With a legacy spanning decades, Diamonds International is trusted by discerning clients in search of the exceptional. Visit www.diamondsinternational.mt to learn more.