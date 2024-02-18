As MADC gets set to stage the multi-award-winning The Beauty Queen of Leenane by Martin McDonagh later this month, Laura Bonnici catches up with director ADRIAN BUCKLE for a glimpse behind the scenes of a play The Guardian has called “both hilarious and horrific”.

For local theatre stalwart Adrian Buckle, directing the upcoming MADC production of dark comedy thriller The Beauty Queen of Leenane is a dream that has finally become a reality.

“When Marylu Coppini, then artistic director of MADC, offered me the chance to direct the piece, I didn’t need telling twice. In fact, I could hardly believe my luck,” he begins.

“It is very similar to The Pillowman – another play by Martin McDonagh that was my second production for Unifaun – except that this is funnier. I love the dark humour and I hope that this will be another feather in MADC’s illustrious cap.”

Penned by British-Irish playwright, filmmaker and four-time Oscar nominee Martin McDonagh, The Beauty Queen of Leenane channels McDonagh’s absurdist black humour that has earned it four Tony Awards on Broadway and a nomination for a Laurence Olivier Award.

While this hilarious play is funny in its darkness – a signature of Irish humour – local audiences may recognise similarities with life in Malta. “Ireland is an island just like Malta and so the island mentality is familiar,” Buckle continues. “We both give importance to family, which is what this play is all about.”

The story follows Maureen, a plain and lonely spinster who lives with her demanding mother, Mag, in the tiny Irish village of Leenane. Mag’s manipulation threatens to derail her daughter’s chances at her first, and possibly her last, chance at love, with thrilling moments of farce and melodrama as the two desperate and isolated women collide.

“There are two aspects I love about this play,” shares Buckle. “First is the darkness of it. The main characters are locked in this dance of death, abusing each other at will, with Mag taking advantage of her daughter Maureen and pushing her to the limits of her sanity. However, there is also humour and comic relief.”

We feed each other ideas, inspire each other and help each other - Adrian Buckle

Such heavyweight characters require seasoned and talented performers – and here, the MADC cast doesn’t disappoint. Acclaimed actors Isabel Warrington, Andrea Pace, Nicholas Jackman and Alex Weenink take on the four roles with aplomb, Buckle highlights.

“We have a fantastic cast for this play. We are lucky that the brilliant Andrea Pace, who plays Maureen, chose this production to mark her return to theatre. I have longed to work with Isabel Warrington (Mag) for years. I’m enjoying working with Nicholas Jackman, who so patiently coaches everyone in the Irish accent. And Alex Weenink plays Ray Dooley beautifully, emphasising his naivety and his innocence in the face of the scheming women.”

Meanwhile, the rehearsal process has brought both funny and chilling moments. “We feed each other ideas, inspire each other and help each other,” he goes on.

“But the chill brought into the room by one particular scene (I will let the audience guess which one!) during rehearsals was indeed a moment where I said to myself: this is why I do theatre!”

Alongside Buckle, The Beauty Queen of Leenane also boasts an impressive creative team with costume design by Nicole Cuschieri, set design by Marco Mallia and lighting design by Chris Gatt.

“The Beauty Queen of Leenane has become a modern classic, which we’re very proud to be bringing to the stage at the MADC Playhouse with an extraordinary and highly experienced cast and creative team,” says MADC chairperson Stephen Casaletto, also welcoming Stephen Oliver as the long-standing theatre company’s new artistic director, as he oversees this, his first production in the role.

“MADC’s The Beauty Queen of Leenane promises to be an unmissable highlight of 2024’s theatre season.”

MADC’s The Beauty Queen of Leenane will be performed at the MADC Playhouse, Santa Venera, on February 23-25 and March 1-3, with all performances at 7.30pm. This production is suitable for audiences aged 16 and over. Booking is now open at madc.com.mt. The MADC production of The Beauty Queen of Leenane is supported by The Embassy of Ireland in Malta and presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals Ltd on behalf of Samuel French Ltd: concordtheatricals.co.uk.