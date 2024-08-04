Bernard Grech on Sunday challenged Byron Camilleri to react to claims about a large-scale racket at Identitá Malta, saying every sector within the employment minister's remit was in crisis.

The PN leader was addressing party faithful on NET TV, days after lawyer and ex-MP Jason Azzopardi called for an “urgent” magisterial inquiry into claims that 18,000 ID cards have been issued since 2015 on the strength of documents fabricated by Identitá officials.

Identitá officials were already in hot water after it was revealed in court last month that an Egyptian man had obtained a working permit when he falsely told the agency he was married to an English woman.

On Sunday, Grech called on Camilleri to react to the claims.

“Where is Byron Camilleri? Is he doing anything about what is happening at Identitá," he asked, adding that every sector under Camilleri’s power was in a crisis.

Grech also questioned whether Police Commissioner Angelo Gafá had investigated the alleged ID card scandal.

“Why did it take two years for Identitá to pass on the information to the police? What are the police and Gafá doing and why have no steps been taken in these investigations?”

'Abela made u-turn on Edward Scicluna'

In the same interview, Grech claimed Robert Abela was “humiliated” when Edward Scicluna temporarily suspended himself from his role as head of the Central Bank, instead of resigning.

Following mounting pressure on Scicluna to resign as he faces charges of fraud, misappropriation and fraudulent gain in connection with the hospital deal, Scicluna on Tuesday stepped down from his role by “mutual agreement” with cabinet.

“The difference between the two parties is that the PN is always consistent on its position, while the prime minister and the PL continue to change their decisions,” Grech said.

The PN will continue calling for Scicluna’s resignation, Grech said, adding that the decision to keep him on was harming the country’s financial sector.

“Scicluna’s place is not the central bank,” he continued.

Grech ended his interview by commenting on power cuts that recently hit several localities in Malta and Gozo.

“We are experiencing a tragic situation, where every day is a lottery of where there will be a power cut,” he said.

He reiterated that the government had not invested in the energy sector and had failed not only the Maltese and Gozitan families but also businesses.

"Abela has no plan or direction as he is currently dealing with internal struggles and arguments in the Labour Party," Grech said.

He was referring to a decision by the former party general secretary Jason Micallef to contest the post of deputy leader.

The decision to contest has been met with enthusiasm and scepticism within the party.

Grech said he took no pleasure in seeing the internal struggles in the Labour Party, and that Abela is "alienated as he fights the fire in his own home."