Malta today marks 50 years since it revised its constitution and became a Republic.
As of December 13, 1974, Malta no longer had a foreign head of state, as it ceased to be under the sovereignty of the British monarch, and instead appointed its first President of the Republic - Sir Anthony Mamo.
On the occasion of the 50th anniversary of Republic Day - Festivals Malta through the National Festivities Committee - and in collaboration with the Office of the President will be organising various activities throughout the long weekend.
The day kicked off with pontifical Mass at St John’s Co-Cathedral, Valletta at 9am.
Later, a ceremonial parade by the Armed Forces of Malta will greet President Myriam Spiteri Debono and Prime Minister Robert Abela among others in St George’s Square.
There, the public can watch a parade from the tiered seating set up in the square for this year’s commemorative events. This large-scale public event is set to cost €2 million.
At noon an investiture ceremony and medal awarding will be held in the Grand Council Hall at the Grand Master’s Palace.
The Valletta King’s Own Band Club will participate in a band march in Republic Street, Valletta starting at 6pm from Republic Square.
Later in the evening, Festivals Malta and Fondazzjoni Ċelebrazzjonijiet Nazzjonali (FCN), will present an audiovisual spectacle titled L-Istorja, Aħna.
The government has promised that this performance, which depicts the history leading to Republic Day, will transform the façade of the President’s Palace in St George’s Square into a canvas narrating the story of the Maltese nation.
The show will be repeated on Saturday and Sunday. Friday's will be broadcast live on TVM and all local television stations.