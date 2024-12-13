Updated 10.45am

Malta today marks 50 years since it revised its constitution and became a Republic.

As of December 13, 1974, Malta no longer had a foreign head of state, as it ceased to be under the sovereignty of the British monarch, and instead appointed its first President of the Republic - Sir Anthony Mamo.

Sir Anthony Mamo was Malta's first president. Photo: DOI

On the occasion of the 50th anniversary of Republic Day - Festivals Malta through the National Festivities Committee - and in collaboration with the Office of the President will be organising various activities throughout the long weekend.

The day kicked off with pontifical Mass at St John’s Co-Cathedral, Valletta at 9am.

Archbishop Charles Scicluna led pontifical mass at the St John co-cathedral in Valletta. Photo: Jonathan Borg

Mgr Charles Scicluna greets President Myriam Spiteri Debono. Photo:DOI – Omar Camilleri

Later, a ceremonial parade by the Armed Forces of Malta will greet President Myriam Spiteri Debono and Prime Minister Robert Abela among others in St George’s Square.

There, the public can watch a parade from the tiered seating set up in the square for this year’s commemorative events. This large-scale public event is set to cost €2 million.

Malta became a Republic on December 13, 1974.

At noon an investiture ceremony and medal awarding will be held in the Grand Council Hall at the Grand Master’s Palace.

The Valletta King’s Own Band Club will participate in a band march in Republic Street, Valletta starting at 6pm from Republic Square.

Later in the evening, Festivals Malta and Fondazzjoni Ċelebrazzjonijiet Nazzjonali (FCN), will present an audiovisual spectacle titled L-Istorja, Aħna.

The government has promised that this performance, which depicts the history leading to Republic Day, will transform the façade of the President’s Palace in St George’s Square into a canvas narrating the story of the Maltese nation.

The show will be repeated on Saturday and Sunday. Friday's will be broadcast live on TVM and all local television stations.