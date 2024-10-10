About six million people in the United Kingdom visit racecourses yearly. Horse racing is still the second-most popular sport there, as only football beats it. Both sports have many things in common that contribute to their prestigious status. Most notably, it is history as horse racing and football belong firmly to the history of the United Kingdom, and horse racing is even perceived as the sport of royalty; it is no wonder it is a part of British social life even in the 21st century. So, let's look at all the main reasons why horse racing is still such an inseparable aspect of the British nation.

History and social significance

As already mentioned, the history of horse racing dates far back to the Roman Empire when the Romans brought chariot races to the United Kingdom. However, it was Charles II who is known as the father of the English Turf because he supported horse racing so passionately that its popularity rapidly increased back then. Moreover, he also took care of cementing the sports' rules, making it rather official.

Although it was mainly the royalty, who participated and later cheered the horses and jockeys on, people in the rural parts also explored the fun horse racing in their regions could provide them with. Subsequently, the two worlds didn't collide; they merged into each other naturally and created today's shape of horse racing. Therefore, its social significance among royalty and common folk survived until today, when people from various backgrounds attend horse racing meetings.

For example, Royal Ascot in June is one of the race days popularized by the royalty, while St Leger Day in York is perceived as an event for everybody. Still, every single meeting is popular among bettors as horse racing has always attracted them, giving them a much-appreciated challenge.

They could bet between each other and at bookmakers, while today, it is easy to find the best odds guaranteed online and enjoy cheering on the horses from the comfort of our homes. History is fascinating to talk about; however, the fact that we don't have to visit the tracks anytime we want to place a bet is hugely important for the popularity of horse racing among bettors.

Cultural impact

Events like Grand National work as a great place to connect with friends and enjoy some emotions only an excited crowd can generate. As the race day unfolds, people can either follow the routine path of watching the horses parade, then moving to the betting stalls, and finally savouring the race itself, or move without a goal just to absorb the atmosphere. A day at the track can provide much-needed socialization, but also some space for introverts who want to be with people yet are still somehow alone.

Meetings like the Royal Ascot have been places for talking business, which can also be conducted during the Grand National, but the Royal Ascot or Derby Day seem more suitable. Especially this event is often attended by respected businessmen, so booking a saloon to discuss the future of the companies while watching horses run by poses a desirable way to spend a sunny Saturday.

It is fun

Horse racing is a fun activity for everybody, and because there are meetings throughout the year, we can rely on it whenever we need help figuring out what to do in our leisure time. We can perceive the day at the races as a social opportunity to catch up with our friends or relax in the sun, listening to the commentator and enjoying the atmosphere. However, horse racing is packed with adrenaline caused by betting on our favourite horse, cheering it on its way to the finish line, celebrating success or laughing off a loss.

Moreover, the tracks are usually a joy to stroll through on their own. Each of them has something unique; some provide only flat races, and some offer both flat and jump races. However, upon visiting any of the courses in the United Kingdom, we encounter elegance and power in the purest form alive – in horses themselves. Watching them run, compete, and fight for victory is beautiful and breathtaking; it could also be very inspiring for our lives. When a horse can win a race after struggling at the tail of the field, why shouldn't we overcome our trouble as well and come out on the top?

Disclaimer: Play responsibly. Players must be over 18. For help visit https://www.rgf.org.mt/