A van has toppled onto its side on the Mrieħel bypass, forcing enforcement officers to close to close a lane in the direction of Qormi, Transport Malta said.

The accident happened near the junction to Mill Street.

Motorists were urged to avoid the area and use alternative routes.

Elderly man injured in Ċirkewwa crash

The police also reported on Thursday that a 78-year-old motorist from Sliema was seriously injured when his Toyota car was involved in a collision with a Mercedes minibus.

The accident happened on Wednesday afternoon at Triq il-Marfa. 

The police are investigating. 

 

