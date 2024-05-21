Oscar-nominated director Yorgos Lanthimos’ new film, Kinds of Kindness, will be in competition at the Mediterrane Film Festival, the festival announced on Tuesday.

The Greek director’s new offering is hotly anticipated after his last film Poor Things made a splash at last year's Academy Awards.

Poor Things won actress Emma Stone her second Oscar for her performance in the lead role, while itself was nominated for Best Picture and Lanthimos Best Director.

The film ultimately lost out to WW2 epic Oppenheimer, which scooped up both those awards.

Announcing the current line-up for the festival, which is set to take place between July 22 and 30, organisers said that there are currently seven films scheduled to take part in the competition, including Kinds of Kindness.

Lanthimos’ film has been described as a triptych fable about a man without a choice who tries to take control of his own life, a policeman who is alarmed that his wife who was missing at sea has returned and seems like a different person, and a woman who is determined to find a specific someone with a special ability - who is destined to become a prodigious spiritual leader.

The other films in the competition include Backstage directed by Afef Ben Mahmoud and Khalil Benkirane, Hayat directed by Zeki Demirkubuz, The Strangers’ Case directed by Brandt Andersen, Tuesday directed by Daina O. Pusić, Sweet Dreams directed by Ena Sendijarević and Who Do I Belong To directed by Meryam Joobeur.

A further three films; Dear Jassi by Tarsem Singh Dhandwar; I Saw the TV Glow by Jane Schoenbrun and The Devil’s Bath by Veronika Franz will also be screened during the festival out of competition.

“This year’s selection of films will demonstrate our commitment to fostering a programme that celebrates the best of cinema from the Mediterranean and beyond,” the festival’s artistic director Teresa Cavina said.

“We have some incredible directors and creatives in this line-up already, across both established and emerging talent, and the selection will offer something for all audiences – from expansive international dramas, captivating psychological horrors and emotional human stories from around the world.”

Festival winners will be crowned during the Golden Bee Awards, which are to take place on June 30. Tickets for screenings are set to go on sale at the end of May.