A youth was charged with harassing his former girlfriend who reported him for insulting and threatening her since their breakup weeks ago.

Issam Jamaano Alhaj Yousef, a 26-year-old Syrian national from Żebbuġ, was arrested following a report by his ex who claimed that he had been insulting and threatening her.

During a risk assessment, the alleged victim also claimed that her ex had been harassing her ever since they broke up some two months ago.

The estranged couple had exchanged some messages.

The alleged victim, an MCAST student, claimed that her ex had once turned up at the college to look for her. On that occasion he was escorted out by security, she told police.

Matters appear to have come to a head on Monday in an incident that allegedly also involved the alleged victim’s mother. A police report was filed against the youth.

On Friday, Yousef was charged with causing his former girlfriend to fear violence, harassing, insulting and threatening her.

He pleaded not guilty.

During the hearing, prosecuting Inspector Antonello Magri confirmed that the defendant had filed a police report some three or four weeks ago against his ex’s family.

The couple had apparently been in an on-off relationship but her family expected him to marry her.

In his statement prior to today’s arraignment, Yousef gave his version of Monday’s incident.

He said that he had been driving in the area of Ħamrun and Pieta’ when he crossed paths with his ex’s mother who was driving her car. The woman looked daggers at him.

She then tailgated him, he claimed.

The woman called him later and he could hear his ex shouting insults in the background. Her family had even threatened to “have him deported,” Yousef claimed.

At his arraignment, his lawyers requested bail.

The defendant had been living in Malta for the last ten years and had filed a report against his ex’s family weeks ago.

However, the prosecution objected to bail mainly because the alleged victim and other civilian witnesses were still to testify.

In light of such objections the court, presided over by Magistrate Noel Bartolo, turned down the request.

Lawyers Franco Debono, Marion Camilleri and Adreana Zammit are defence counsel.

Lawyer Noel Bianco appeared parte civile.