Two men were injured while working on a lift in Qormi, police said on Friday.

The two men - a 22-year-old Gambian living in Tarxien and a 66-year-old from Santa Venera - were carrying out routine maintenance in a warehouse in Triq is-Sebħ, Qormi.

The lift they were working on fell suddenly while both men were still inside it.

Members of the Civil Protection Department arrived on the scene to extract the men from the lift.

After the operation was successful they were rushed to Mater Dei hospital via ambulance. Both were found to have sustained grievous injuries.

A joint investigation by the police and the Occupational Health and Safety Authority is ongoing.