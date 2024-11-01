A new campaign has been launched that encourages citizens to spot and report illegal finch trapping around the Maltese countryside.

The new initiative by environmental NGO BirdLife Malta (BLM) aims to empower citizens to "counter the government's ongoing finch trapping under the guise of research".

Malta has long come under fire for allowing the trapping of protected finches and in September the European Court of Justice ruled that the practice is illegal.

BLM said the aim of the campaign is to be able to equip the public with the right tools to report the activity, as the government has continued to "disregard" the European ruling.

The group said it estimates that trappers caught over 51,400 finches last year and they believe that those bird were kept illegally and were not released as they are supposed to under the terms of the supposed research.

“Most people are appalled by the idea of a wild bird trapped in a small cage in the name of tradition, let alone under a research pretext that has been declared illegal. True citizen engagement should protect these birds from illegal capture,” BLM CEO Mark Sultana said.

BLM has mapped all the sites that are authorised for trapping according to the Wild Birds Regulation Unit and made them accessible on Google Maps.

All the approved trapping sites mapped. Photo: BirdLife Malta

Spotting unpermitted sites

With the map and GPS enabled, check if a trapping site is legal.

If you see nets at a site not marked on the map, it’s likely operating illegally for bird trapping. Take a photo and note the coordinates.

A finch in a cage used to lure other birds. Photo: BirdLife Malta

Check for illegal finch trapping

Only finches with a closed, seamless ring, fitted on a bird during its first days of life, can legally be kept on trapping sites.

Birds without rings are considered of wild origin and are illegal to keep. If you see nets catching birds, observe if they are released or being pocketed away to a room or a vehicle.

When possible, capture photos, videos, and coordinates.

An unattended trapping site with nets left uncovered. Photo: BirdLife Malta

Look out for unattended nets

Trappers must disable or cover nets when not present.

If you see exposed, unattended nets, they may endanger other wildlife such as snakes, hedgehogs and other birds.

If you see a registered trapping site with nets left exposed and unattended, take a photo and note the location.

An unattended trapping site with the nets covered. Photo: BirdLife Malta

Filing a report

Report any of the above with photos, videos and coordinates to: