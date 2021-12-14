Healthcare workers detected 100 new COVID-19 cases between Monday and Tuesday, data released by the Health Ministry indicated.

A total of 20 virus patients are currently receiving hospital treatment, with two of those at Mater Dei Hospital’s intensive treatment unit.

On Monday, there were 17 patients in hospital.

No deaths were reported overnight while 90 patients recovered overnight.

As a result, the number of active cases in the country currently stands at 1,406.

Healthcare workers administered 4,087 vaccine doses on Monday, a public holiday, when long queues were reported at the vaccination centre set up at the University of Malta’s Msida campus.

So far, a total of 158,607 booster doses have been administered.