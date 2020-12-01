One hundred and two new COVID-19 cases were announced by health authorities on Tuesday.

Another 83 patients recovered.

The new cases were detected following 2,768 swabs.

Malta has identified 9,975 COVID-19 cases since the virus was first detected in March. 141 patients have died while infected with the virus while 7,748 have recovered.

As a result, the number of active cases in the country stood at 2,086 as of 12.30pm on Tuesday.

No information has yet been given about the cases identified on Tuesday.

Of Monday’s cases:

• 22 were family members of previously known cases;

• Two were from direct contact with previously known cases;

• Seven were work colleagues of previously known cases

• Three were from social gatherings; and

• Nine were imported.