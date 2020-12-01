Four elderly COVID-19 patients died between Sunday and Monday, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

This brings the COVID-19 death toll in Malta to 141.

The four victims are:

• A 79-year-old woman who tested positive on November 21. She died on Sunday at Mater Dei Hospital;

• An 80-year-old woman who tested positive on November 25. She died on Monday at Mater Dei Hospital;

• A 73-year-old man who tested positive on November 16. He died on Monday at St Vincent de Paul; and

• A 67-year-old man who tested positive on November 15. He died on Monday at Mater Dei Hospital.

Another four deaths from the virus were reported on Monday.

The health ministry extended its condolences and appealed to all to follow preventive measures.

A total of 121 new COVID-19 cases were registered between Monday and Tuesday.

Figures compiled by Mater Dei Hospital’s Intensive Treatment Unit doctors show that COVID-19 patients admitted to intensive care have a 60% death rate, despite receiving support from a ventilator. That mortality rate rises to 70% if a patient also develops kidney failure, according to the first comprehensive data on critical care since the start of the pandemic.