One hundred and two new COVID-19 cases were detected between Saturday and Sunday while 103 coronavirus patients recovered, official figures show.

The 102 new virus cases were identified following 2,942 swab tests.

As of 12.30pm on Sunday, Malta had 1,962 active coronavirus cases, out of a total of 7,142 cases detected since March.

Earlier in the day, the government announced the death of a 76th COVID-19 patient – a 91-year-old woman who died in a private hospital in St Paul’s Bay.

Contact tracing teams are still working to identify the source of the 102 new cases announced on Sunday. Of the 146 cases announced on Saturday:

· 32 are family members of previously known cases

· Five were work colleagues of previous cases

· Two were in direct contact with positive cases

· Two were at social gatherings with other positive cases

No information about the other 105 cases announced on Saturday was available at the time of writing.