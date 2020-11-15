One hundred and seventeen new COVID-19 cases were detected between Saturday and Sunday. Another 63 patients recovered, bringing the total number of active cases in the country to 2,172.

The new cases were detected from 3,120 swab tests carried out in the past 24 hours.

Malta reported 121 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths on Saturday. So far, the country has reported 8,034 virus cases.

Of those, 5,765 patients have recovered while 97 have died.

New case details

Sunday’s cases are still being investigated.

Of the 121 new cases identified on Saturday:

19 are family members of previously known cases;



Two are work colleagues of known cases;



Two were in direct contact with known cases; and



One case was imported.

