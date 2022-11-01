An 11-year-old boy swam 7km from Ċirkewwa to Gozo's Mġarr ix-Xini in just over two hours on Tuesday, and hardly looked tired at the end of it.

Liam Daly calmly checked his watch, looked out at the crystal clear sea, and made the sign of the cross before diving into the water to start the swim from South Quay of Ċirkewwa to Gozo.

He made the crossing in two hours and 5 minutes joined by ultra-athlete Fabio Spiteri and swimmer Pia Grech.

The young Gozitan, a Shamrock Stars athlete and Year 8 National Sports School student, embarked on the challenge to raise awareness about plastic pollution of the seas.

He is no newcomer in swimming across the channel.

Three years ago, at just eight years old, Liam swam between Comino and Gozo in under an hour.

In 2020, he swam across the channel in just over two hours and is unofficially regarded as the youngest swimmer to swim that distance.

Last year, he swam from Xatt L-Aħmar in Gozo to Ċirkewwa.

But Tuesday's was his longest swim so far, the previous one having been 6km.

Ready, Steady, Go! Ready, Steady, Go! Liam Daly prepares to dive into the water.(Photo: Matthew Mirabelli)

"I had a lot of fun during this swim, it was a challenge but I enjoyed it", he told Times of Malta soon after coming out of the water in Gozo.

A group of friends cheered as he swam into fjord-like Mġarr Ix-Xini. A group of them wore tops that read out "Proud of You".

Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri was among those who congratulated him.

Another challenge under the young Gozitan's belt- Liam completed his 7km swim in two hours and five minutes. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Liam is aiming to collect €3,000 to donate to Nature Trust FEE Malta.

"I didn't do this swim just for the fun of it, but I did it to raise awareness about plastic waste that in our sea and to help the animals both in the sea and land," he said.

"It's annoying that at times I see plastic while I'm swimming. That is why I'm taking on this challenge, for people to be aware of our environment."

He said he didn't see any big fish and thankfully, no plastic on his Tuesday morning swim.He described the sea as being a bit choppy at Ċirkewwa but calm by the time he swam into Mġarr ix-Xini.

Donations can be made via Revolut or BOV Mobile: 00 356 99424975

Or Paypal: https://paypal.me/shamrockstars